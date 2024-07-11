GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 35,241 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,207,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after purchasing an additional 357,960 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $698,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.10 and a beta of 3.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.