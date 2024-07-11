GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 405.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,684,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

