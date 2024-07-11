GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 27,652 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,652 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $623.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.