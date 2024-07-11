35,624 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,624 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

