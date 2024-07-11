GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 882,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $548.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. The business had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

