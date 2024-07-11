GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NRG stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

