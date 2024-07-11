GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 18,803 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 109.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $489.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

