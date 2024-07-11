GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 15,525 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

OXY opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

