GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 59,537 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 290.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,537 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,734,000 after purchasing an additional 201,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 73,715 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 8.3 %

Methode Electronics stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -34.15%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

