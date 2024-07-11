6,564 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

ASND opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average is $138.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

