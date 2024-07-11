112,172 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $198,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% in the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

