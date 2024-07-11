GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 74,752 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,752 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBYI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.09. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $61,753.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,169,372.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $61,753.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,169,372.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $1,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,231 shares of company stock valued at $188,765. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

