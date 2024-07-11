GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $959,000 in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $304,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $13,962,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $7.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Profile

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.