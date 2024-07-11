GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $19,417,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,116,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $796,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,365,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. HSBC began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

