GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $256.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $186.52 and a 1 year high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.65.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

