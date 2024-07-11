GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 46,255 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 323.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,255 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCSI. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 672,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 251,926 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3,943.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 111,716 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $88.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.29 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

