GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 12,929 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

JEF stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

