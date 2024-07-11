GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 59,838 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

