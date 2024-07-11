GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 161.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.33% of Luxfer worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. Analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

