GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $937,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

3M stock opened at $101.35 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.