GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $930,000 in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.