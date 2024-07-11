GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $921,000 Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 63,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OFIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $188.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. On average, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

