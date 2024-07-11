RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,272 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 64,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ opened at $9.51 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

