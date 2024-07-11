GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

NYSE SBOW opened at $38.21 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38.

Insider Transactions at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $77,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,181,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,710,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

