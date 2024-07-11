Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $101.95 and a 1 year high of $196.04. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after purchasing an additional 742,449 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

