Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $282,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 16,051.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at $208,745,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

