GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 42,062 The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Vita Coco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,931,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $1,922,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vita Coco by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vita Coco by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $84,318.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,900.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $227,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $84,318.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,900.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,502 shares of company stock worth $814,205 over the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COCO

About Vita Coco

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.