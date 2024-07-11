GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after acquiring an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FormFactor by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,417,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after buying an additional 131,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,075,394. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.1 %

FormFactor stock opened at $61.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

