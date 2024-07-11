GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.03 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,520 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 177,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 93,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $83.76 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $64.12 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.