GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,506 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,333,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 103,721 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 81,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.27. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

