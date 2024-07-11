GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,761,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

