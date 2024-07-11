GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 271.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 171,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,290,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARIS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

