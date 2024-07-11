20,479 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,433,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,701,000 after acquiring an additional 326,582 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 45,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $269.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

