GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.26 Million Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 238.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ambarella by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $23,495,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA stock opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.