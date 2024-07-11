GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,722 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Groupon were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 2,630.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Stock Up 5.4 %

GRPN stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Groupon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRPN

Groupon Profile

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.