GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 19,286 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

