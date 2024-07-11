GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.29 Million in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 171,734 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,669,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Immersion by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 99,853 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IMMR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of IMMR opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. Analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Immersion’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In other Immersion news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

