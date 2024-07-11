GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 467.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IOO stock opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $100.83.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.