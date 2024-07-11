Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 89.6% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 674,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after buying an additional 318,748 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 31.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AIRC opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77.

AIRC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

