GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $180,056.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OPY stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $514.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading

