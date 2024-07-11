Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -180.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LAND stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $499.25 million, a P/E ratio of 232.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAND

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.