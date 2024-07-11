GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 436.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.23% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $573.12 million, a P/E ratio of -75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -631.58%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

