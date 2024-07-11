GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 12.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.92.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

