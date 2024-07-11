GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 292.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 74.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $928.84 million, a PE ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at $886,422.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 88,100 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $919,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 583,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 31,200 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 405,490 shares of company stock worth $4,237,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

