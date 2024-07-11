Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

GLAD stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $522 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 73.15%. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Capital

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.