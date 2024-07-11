GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.32 Million in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Corsair Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

