Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 189.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 132.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH opened at $37.32 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

