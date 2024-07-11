GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 22,537 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,537 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,881,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3,897.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 477,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.