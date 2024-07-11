GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.34 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 404,372 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,564,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Q2 news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,224,075.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,275. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.55. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

