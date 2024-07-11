GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,489 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Teekay worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teekay by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 449,307 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Price Performance

TK opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 108.30%. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Teekay’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.